BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.76% of Sunrun worth $1,401,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5,547.45 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.70. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Bywater sold 27,867 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,824,061. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 36,891 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $2,137,464.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,607,141 shares of company stock valued at $551,306,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUN. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.