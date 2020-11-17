BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,147,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 973,055 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.06% of Varian Medical Systems worth $1,573,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $549,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 42.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $94,264.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,969,538.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,793 shares of company stock worth $7,042,323. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $173.70 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $176.19. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.58.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAR. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

