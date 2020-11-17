BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,839,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,697 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Tyson Foods worth $1,239,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.76. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

