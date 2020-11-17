BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447,063 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Yum China worth $1,577,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 803.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,978,000 after buying an additional 462,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 117.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 87,972 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth $1,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,137,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,727,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 454.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 140,967 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. CLSA initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,109.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

