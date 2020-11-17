Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 588,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Datadog by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 447,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Datadog by 44.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,406,000 after buying an additional 432,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $374,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $363,173.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,312,687 shares of company stock valued at $131,783,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $86.36 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,318.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

