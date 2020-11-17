Banco Santander S.A. Sells 7,770 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 217.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000.

GXC stock opened at $129.26 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $135.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.75.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

