Banco Santander S.A. Sells 3,784 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $676.43 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $692.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $622.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.35. The company has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.58.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

