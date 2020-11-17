Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after buying an additional 826,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after acquiring an additional 774,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

