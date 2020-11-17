Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,365 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.34% of iShares Europe ETF worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 327.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

