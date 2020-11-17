Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 7,570 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Novartis stock opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.04.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

