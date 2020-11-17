Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 128.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PKI shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Shares of PKI opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $142.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.91.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

