Banco Santander S.A. Has $4.20 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,507,000. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $275.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.43.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

