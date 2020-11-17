Banco Santander S.A. Has $2.07 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,006 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 386,339 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in UBS Group by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in UBS Group by 210.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,955 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in UBS Group by 5,540.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,026,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,671 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,666,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after buying an additional 1,175,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,670,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,818,000 after buying an additional 1,060,682 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

