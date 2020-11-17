Banco Santander S.A. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,309,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,364,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,672,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,699 shares of company stock worth $5,202,320 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,187.93 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,228.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,048.09 and a 200-day moving average of $905.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

