Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.46.

Deere & Company stock opened at $259.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average is $188.80. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

