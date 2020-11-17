Banco Santander S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $240.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.67. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $246.39.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

