Banco Santander S.A. Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mastercard by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,398,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,737 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after buying an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after purchasing an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,151,770,000 after buying an additional 335,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,164,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,391,000 after purchasing an additional 286,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

MA stock opened at $335.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $334.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,868 shares of company stock worth $175,693,281. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

