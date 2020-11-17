Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Equinix by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.68.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,321,174 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $755.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 148.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $781.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $738.53.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

