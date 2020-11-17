Banco Santander S.A. Buys 9,770 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,068,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Masimo by 32.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Masimo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $244.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.35. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $13,168,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

