Banco Santander S.A. Buys 40,282 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.27% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,976,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,974,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,092,000 after purchasing an additional 243,390 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,613,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,103,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,861,000.

Shares of AIA stock opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $82.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

