Banco Santander S.A. Buys 15,596 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 268.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.10.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $10,435,338.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 28,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.99, for a total value of $7,090,242.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,076,577.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 584,148 shares of company stock worth $135,473,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $258.34 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of 157.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

