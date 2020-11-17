Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.07% of Aspen Technology worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.
In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,025.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $125.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.90.
About Aspen Technology
Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.
