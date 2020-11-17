Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.07% of Aspen Technology worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,025.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $125.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.90.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

