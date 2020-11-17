Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $68,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TYL opened at $414.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $429.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,600,780. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.