Banco Santander S.A. Acquires 2,050 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 20.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in ResMed by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $201,287.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,350 shares of company stock worth $5,797,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.33. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.