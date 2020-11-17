AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) by 2,902.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,430,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,365,000 after buying an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

