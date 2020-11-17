Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Argo Group International worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Argo Group International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 838,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the second quarter valued at about $27,364,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 25.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 531,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after buying an additional 107,933 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

