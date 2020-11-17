Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $1,175,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $3,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,362 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The company’s revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

