Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

Shares of ADM opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 370,639 shares of company stock worth $18,472,145 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

