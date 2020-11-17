Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $75.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

