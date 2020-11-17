AON (NYSE:AON) versus Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) Financial Review

AON (NYSE:AON) and Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AON and Arista Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 1 5 7 0 2.46 Arista Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

AON currently has a consensus price target of $211.91, indicating a potential upside of 1.86%. Given AON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AON is more favorable than Arista Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of AON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AON and Arista Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $11.01 billion 4.32 $1.53 billion $9.17 22.69 Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Arista Investors.

Risk and Volatility

AON has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arista Investors has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AON and Arista Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 16.56% 65.00% 7.41% Arista Investors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AON beats Arista Investors on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as mergers and acquisition, capital raising, strategic advisory, restructuring, and recapitalization services; insurance-linked securities; and corporate finance advisory services, capital markets solutions, and risk management products. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management for organizations; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in accelerating business outcomes by enhancing the performance of their people, including assessment and optimized deployment, as well as the design, alignment, and benchmarking of compensation to business strategy and performance outcomes. Further, the company develops, markets, and administers customized insurance programs and specialty market solutions for organizations, and their members or affiliates; operates the Global Risk Insight Platform, which provides data, analytics, engagement, and consulting services; and offers ReView that provides advisory, analysis, and benchmarking services to help reinsurers. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Arista Investors

Arista Investors Corp. administers and manages New York statutory disability benefits, New Jersey temporary disability benefits, and Hawaii temporary disability insurance. It offers employee benefits coverage, such as critical illness coverage, dental insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, and vision insurance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in New York, New York.

