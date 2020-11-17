ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.82.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $322.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.25 and a 200-day moving average of $304.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.07 and a 52 week high of $357.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

