Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Boosted by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.63 and a 200-day moving average of $117.83. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.83.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $1,894,578.42. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,962 shares of company stock worth $14,166,165. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

