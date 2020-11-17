Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,693,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.57% of Amphenol worth $183,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,362,423,000 after purchasing an additional 397,533 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,174,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,572,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,520,000 after purchasing an additional 969,015 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $2,629,041.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,119 shares of company stock valued at $59,770,809. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.