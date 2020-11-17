Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 394,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Amphenol worth $42,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 36.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $2,629,041.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,119 shares of company stock worth $59,770,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

