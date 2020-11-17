AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 68,606 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,606 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lam Research by 102.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after buying an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,625,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,853,000 after acquiring an additional 51,171 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after acquiring an additional 291,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $439.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $439.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

