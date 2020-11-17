AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 3,910 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 76.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 489.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

