AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $217.16 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $217,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

GOOGL opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,593.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,502.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market cap of $1,200.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

