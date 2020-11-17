American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of American Water Works worth $38,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Water Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 37.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

