American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $230,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 13.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

