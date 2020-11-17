Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $587,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,593.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,502.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

