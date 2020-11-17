Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 27,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

GOOGL opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,593.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,502.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

