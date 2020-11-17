Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Truist raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,200.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,593.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,502.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

