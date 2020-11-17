Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

GOOG opened at $1,781.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,598.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,506.21. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,818.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,204.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

