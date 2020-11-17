Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $136,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after purchasing an additional 355,379 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after purchasing an additional 269,322 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,893,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 395.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after buying an additional 94,607 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.34.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

