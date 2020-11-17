Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Position Reduced by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.65% of Allegiant Travel worth $51,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,515,000 after buying an additional 136,257 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 74,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.23.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,339,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Insiders sold a total of 105,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,405 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $162.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

