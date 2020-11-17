Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $34,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Align Technology by 43.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 21.0% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 8.5% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.46.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,151,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $76,342,311. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $457.17 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $507.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.