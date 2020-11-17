Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $35,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 267.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALXN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Svb Leerink dropped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

