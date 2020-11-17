ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.9% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,176,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,593.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,502.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

