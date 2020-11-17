839 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 839 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $224.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.