6,942 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $200.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.96. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.